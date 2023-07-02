Manipur: Restrictions relaxed in Imphal West on Sunday

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC were relaxed in the Imphal West district of violence-hit Manipur on Sunday, according to a notification.

The restrictions on the movement of people were imposed on May 3 after clashes broke out in the state, said the notification issued by Additional District Magistrate N Johnson Meetei on Saturday.

"… restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted for 2nd July, 2023 (Sunday) from 05:00 AM to 06:00 PM for all areas of Imphal West District," it said.