Biren Singh says he's not quitting Manipur CM's post, huge demonstration to stop him from resigning

Manipur chief minister Biren N. Singh on Friday, June 30, clarified that he was not resigning from post, putting an end to a day-long rumour on the issue.

Before his clarification, thousands of demonstrators blocked the Manipur Chief Minister’s convoy from proceeding towards Raj Bhavan.

The CM eventually told women, demonstrators, that he was not resigning from the chief minister’s post.

Biren Singh later also tweeted, “At this crucial juncture I would like to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of chief minister.”