9th century king Mihir Bhoj dragged into caste dispute in MP

A dispute over the legacy of 9th century king Mihir Bhoj between the Kshatriya (Rajput) and Gurjar communities which started in northern India, has gradually started taking a larger shape for the last few years.

Both the Kshatriyas and Gurjars claim that Mihir Bhoj belonged to their community or caste and a dispute over this had reached the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2021.

Although, the debate over Mihir Bhoj’s legacy was centuries old as reports suggest, a fresh controversy in Madhya Pradesh began after a life-size statue of the king was installed in Gwalior city in 2019.

The dispute escalated after the Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC) prefixed "Gurjar" with the inscription of Mihir Bhoj's name on a plinth of the life-size statue, which did not go down well with the people of Kshatrya community and they unanimously stood to oppose it.