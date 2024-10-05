A political campaign with a personal touch

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s four-day Vijay Sankalp Yatra from Naraingarh in Ambala district was designed to cover half the constituencies of Haryana in the final hours before the state went to the polls.

Senior journalist Dharmendra Kanwari, who has reported extensively on Haryana politics, said, “I have never seen anything like this or anyone undertake a similar yatra in the final phase of an election.” A fellow journalist concurred, “The BJP has no counter to this strategy. Neither Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah could have pulled off such a tour, especially at such short notice.”

With the rallies sparsely attended and PM Narendra Modi’s mass appeal visibly on the wane, the cameras stayed focused on the stage. His public speeches criticising the Congress seemed to have lost their sting. After 10 years of BJP rule, many Haryanvis seemed sceptical of the promises being made. Most journalists covering the campaign trail admitted that the BJP rallies were indeed flops, with scowling leaders and tense visages.

In comparison, Rahul Gandhi looked and sounded at ease on stage and off, nibbling at the famous giant jalebis of Haryana and sharing pakodas, chai and smiles with workers and security personnel. Several Congressmen, he joked, had joined the BJP out of fear, only to discover that they were forbidden to laugh in the presence of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Senior political analyst Satish Tyagi notes that even without this yatra, the Congress was already on track to win in Haryana, with a majority. No one in the Haryana Congress had asked Rahul Gandhi to undertake the yatra, but the fact that he chose to pass through constituencies deemed to be hostile or inhospitable to the Congress suggested that it was designed to minimise losses and maximise margins of victory.

It began in the GT Road Belt, a relatively urbanised region where the BJP had performed well in the last two assembly elections. Since then, the BJP’s position in this area has declined. On the first day, Rahul Gandhi passed through the Ladwa assembly constituency in Kurukshetra district, where chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is contesting