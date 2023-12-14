A princess who will be Deputy Chief Minister

The recent political shift in Rajasthan has marked the resurgence of the royal figures in their renewed roles. Princess Diya Kumari of Jaipur, who secured an impressive victory with a substantial margin of over 71,000 votes in the recent Vidhan Sabha election from Jaipur's Vidyadhar Nagar seat, has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister, holding the second-highest position under Chief Minister designate Bhajan Lal Sharma. As part of the BJP's social engineering program, the second Deputy Chief Minister position will be held by Prem Chand Berwa, a dalit from the cobbler community.

Diya Kumari, who was a member of the Lok Sabha from Rajsamand was asked by the party to contest the Vidhan Sabha election along with six other members of Parliament.

Diya Kumari secured her second term as a member of the Vidhan Sabha, having previously served in 2013. Notably, other accomplished individuals like Princess Siddhi Kumari, a postgraduate who became an MLA in 2008, did not receive similar recognition. Similarly, Kalpana Devi, a second-time MLA from Ladpura in Kota and scion of the Kota royal family, was not favored. Vishva Vijay Singh, a first-time MLA and scion of the Mewar royal family of Udaipur, also did not receive any preference over Diya Kumari.

“She has been made the deputy Chief Minister as she had a very good record both as a legislator and as a member of the Lok Sabha. She did a wonderful job for her Lok Sabha constituency which is spread over four districts and its huge in size in terms of area" said Surendra Singh Rathor, a BJP worker.