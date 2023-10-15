A tech-friendly legal system is more inclusive, judges should welcome the change: CJI

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said technology-friendly legal systems must be complemented by a change in mindset of each judge, member of the bar, registry official and administrative staff.

Technology is a source of inclusion and any resistance to it often stems from "inner inertia to disturb the status quo and fear of the unknown", he said.

CJI Chandrachud was speaking at an event here to celebrate the platinum jubilee of the Rajasthan High Court.

He also inaugurated the paperless court and Telegram channel of the High Court.

"Our move towards a technology-friendly legal system must be complemented by a change in the mindset of every judge, every member of the bar, registry official and administrative staff," the chief justice said.

Citing conditions set by some high courts for litigants to get access to a digital link for video conferencing, he said, "Technology is only for the old and not for the young... these mindsets have to change. In our revolution to make courtrooms across the country accessible to lawyers and litigants, we must not leave anyone behind. So, technology is a source of inclusion." "The resistance to technology often stems from inner inertia to disturb the status quo and the fear of the unknown," he added.