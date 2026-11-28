Aaditya Thackeray calls for halt to Dharavi redevelopment work
The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader says the project must prioritise local residents and plans to invite opposition leaders to a protest after the winter session
Aaditya Thackeray demanded a halt to construction at an opposition rally in Dharavi on Saturday.
He said residents were being moved elsewhere while land was being made available to the Adani Group, which is executing the project through special-purpose entities.
Thackeray said Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal would be invited to a protest in Dharavi after the winter session.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday called for construction on the Dharavi redevelopment project to stop, saying the plans ran against the interests of local residents.
Addressing a rally in Dharavi attended by opposition parties, Thackeray urged residents to mobilise against the project and said their housing needs should take priority. He said the Adani Group was being given several acres of land while Dharavi residents were being shifted elsewhere.
Thackeray also accused the BJP government of releasing people from jail to intimidate Dharavi residents.
The Maharashtra government has appointed the Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA) as the special planning authority for the redevelopment. The Adani Group is carrying out the work through special-purpose entities.
Thackeray said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal would be invited to join a protest in Dharavi after the winter session.
He also criticised Maharashtra’s role in the bullet train project, saying the state had borne substantial costs and provided prime land while being allotted four stations.
With PTI inputs