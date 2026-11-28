Aaditya Thackeray demanded a halt to construction at an opposition rally in Dharavi on Saturday.

He said residents were being moved elsewhere while land was being made available to the Adani Group, which is executing the project through special-purpose entities.

Thackeray said Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal would be invited to a protest in Dharavi after the winter session.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday called for construction on the Dharavi redevelopment project to stop, saying the plans ran against the interests of local residents.

Addressing a rally in Dharavi attended by opposition parties, Thackeray urged residents to mobilise against the project and said their housing needs should take priority. He said the Adani Group was being given several acres of land while Dharavi residents were being shifted elsewhere.