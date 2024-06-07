Aaditya Thackeray’s cautionary note: BJP allies must secure Speaker’s role

In a pointed advisory amid the power-sharing talks within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as it attempts to form a new government at the Centre, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray urged BJP’s potential allies to secure the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post, cautioning them about the BJP’s history of breaking promises and destabilising allies once in power.

In a post on X, Thackeray offered a strategic suggestion to potential allies of the BJP, urging them to secure the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, pointing to the critical nature of this position in the dynamics of power-sharing and party stability.

Reflecting on past experiences with the BJP, Thackeray warned that once in power, the BJP tends to renegotiate promises and attempt to fracture allied parties. “Having experienced the tactics of the BJP, the minute they form the government with you, they will break the promises and try to break your parties too. You'll have experienced it earlier,” Thackeray tweeted.

As the BJP-led NDA deliberates the power-sharing framework ahead of forming the government, its allies have articulated their demands. Notably, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker's post and three Cabinet ministerial positions. The Janata Dal (United) has similarly demanded three Cabinet posts and one minister of state (MoS) position from the BJP. However, the primary focus remains on the Speaker’s role.