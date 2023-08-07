AAP and Congress will tie up to contest Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat, says state AAP chief

"Both AAP and Congress are part of the INDIA alliance. This poll alliance will also be implemented in Gujarat. Though the talks of a tie-up are still at the primary level, it is sure that both AAP and Congress will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat under a seat-sharing formula.

"If everything goes as planned, I guarantee that BJP will not be able to win all 26 seats in Gujarat this time," Gadhvi told reporters here.

He said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has joined the INDIA bloc to defeat BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

"AAP's Gujarat unit has already started doing research about seats on which the party can field candidates," Gadhvi said.

Responding to the sudden announcement by the Gujarat AAP chief, the Congress said the final call will be taken by the Central leadership.