Several prominent leaders of Azad's DPAP & AAP from J&K join Congress

Several former ministers and MLAs of Jammu and Kashmir, including Yashpal Kundal of the AAP, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar of the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) joined Congress in New Delhi at the residence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders said on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani said that every day people from every district of Jammu and Kashmir are joining the party.

Several prominent leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party and the DPAP and others joined the Congress.

They were inducted into the Congress at the residence of Kharge, where party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Rajani Patil, J&K unit chief Wani were also present.