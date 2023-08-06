CM Siddaramaiah to hold marathon meeting with Congress MLAs for next three days

In an apparent move to quell discontent and make the party strong ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections which is less than a year away, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar will hold marathon meetings with ministers and ruling Congress legislators for the next three days, party insiders said.



These meetings with the district in-charge ministers, other ministers from districts concerned and MLAs and MLCs will take place at the chief minister's office residence 'Krishna' from 11 am to 7 pm with a break of two hours from 2 pm to 4 pm, the party office bearers said.



On Monday, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, will hold meetings with ministers and legislators from six districts, Tumakuru, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Bagalkote, Ballari and Dharwad, according to the CM's programme of events released by his office.