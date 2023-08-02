"State BJP's stance on guarantee schemes clearly before opposing," Siddaramaiah tells Modi

Asserting that Karnataka's model of governance is what is needed for the entire country, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to state his and BJP's stance clearly about the guarantee schemes before opposing them.

Highlighting certain "freebie schemes" announced by the BJP government at the Centre and in few states ruled by the party, he questioned the Prime Minister about the contradiction.

The Chief Minister said this in a series of tweets, reacting to Modi's statement in Pune on Tuesday accusing the ruling Congress in Karnataka of "emptying" state coffers for selfish interests. He had said in Karnataka, where the Congress came to power nearly three months ago after ousting the BJP from office in the May assembly polls, the Siddaramaiah government has admitted state coffers are empty and there are no funds for development.