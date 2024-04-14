AAP leaders read out Preamble to Constitution on Ambedkar anniversary

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders read out the Preamble to the Constitution on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary on Sunday, 14 April.

Workers and leaders of the party gathered at its headquarters in Delhi's Rouse Avenue to take part in the 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao (Save Constitution, Remove Dictatorship)' oath-taking ceremony.

Addressing the workers, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "Until the time the AAP is there, its workers will keep fighting to protect the Constitution to their last breath. The BJP wants to amend the Constitution."