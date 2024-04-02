AAP MP Sanjay Singh granted bail in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 2 April, granted bail to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

A three-judge bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P.B. Varale presided over the case.

After hearing the matter at length, the apex court said: “Leave granted. Sanjay Singh is released on bail during the pendency of proceedings.”

The bench noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has no objection to Singh being released on bail.

However, the bench said that he shall be released on terms and conditions to be fixed by the trial court. "Concession shall not be cited as precedent. Sanjay Singh is entitled to continue with political activities," the top court bench said.