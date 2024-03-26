AAP protest: Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains, Somnath Bharti detained by police

Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Somnath Bharti were among the scores of AAP members detained by police on Tuesday, 26 March as they gathered at the Patel Chowk to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Raising slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Kejriwal Zindabad", Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and leaders reached the area's metro station in groups, with the party calling for a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg for a "gherao".

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are imposed in the area and police cannot allow anyone to gather, a senior officer said and added that in view of this, "we have to clear this area". "We will not allow anybody to gather here," he said.

AAP national convener Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till 28 March by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals.

"The BJP-led central government is targeting everyone who is honest so that it can save the corrupt," Kavita, one of the protesters, said.

Senior AAP leader Bharti in a post on X said he has been detained by police along with Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker and AAP's Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla.

"Detained by Delhi Police for no rhyme or reason along with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla and many volunteers of AAP and supporters of Arvind Kejriwal Ji. It's shocking to see that while the Delhi Police are arresting peacefully protesting AAP supporters, they are doing nothing to stop @BJP4India," Bharti posted.