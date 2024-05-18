AAP will march to BJP office: Kejriwal dares PM Modi to order arrests
The demonstration, following the arrest of his aide in the Swati Maliwal case, is slated for Sunday, 19 May
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, 18 May, that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on 19 May, Sunday, "so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail".
The BJP is saying that they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too, Kejriwal claimed at a press briefing hours after his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on his party's Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Swati Maliwal.
Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, asserted that his party could not be crushed by sending its leaders to jail.
Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "playing the game" of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh to jail, he said, "I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail."
"The AAP is an idea. As many AAP leaders you jail, the country will produce a hundred times more leaders," Kejriwal said.
He claimed that the AAP's "fault" was that its government in Delhi built good schools, set up mohalla clinics, provided free treatment and ensured free round-the-clock power supply in the city—which the BJP could not do.
Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, was granted interim bail till 1 June by the Supreme Court to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on 2 June, a day after the last phase of polling in the general elections.
