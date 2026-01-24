Abhishek Banerjee cracks whip, orders TMC MPs, MLAs to activate poll war rooms

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday directed party MPs and MLAs to immediately activate election war rooms in their respective constituencies and begin sending regular updates to the party leadership from 27 January, a senior party leader said.

Addressing a closed-door virtual meeting of party leaders, Banerjee also called for the immediate formation of a “booth raksha committee” at every polling booth to counter the BJP’s alleged attempts to delete genuine voters’ names during the ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls, citing issues flagged as “logical discrepancies”.

According to party sources, Banerjee said a TMC delegation would soon visit the Election Commission of India to protest what he described as efforts to disenfranchise voters through the SIR process.

He further announced that block- and town-wise dhikkar/protibad sabhas (condemnation and protest meetings) would be held across the state on 25 January, coinciding with National Voters’ Day, to mobilise public opinion against the exercise.

Banerjee also alleged that district election officers were being pressured by micro-observers to share their login credentials, and said the party would challenge the issue through legal means.