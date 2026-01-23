3-4 people dying by suicide in Bengal every day from SIR anxiety: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday delivered a blistering denunciation of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise has triggered mass anxiety and a spate of suicides across the state.

Speaking at Kolkata’s Red Road during an event marking the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, Banerjee claimed that the SIR process has become so traumatic that “three to four people are dying by suicide everyday” and insisted that both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Union government must answer for the deaths.

“More than 110 people have already died; everyday three to four people are dying by suicide out of SIR anxiety... 40 to 45 more people are fighting for their lives in hospitals. After all these years, we have to prove whether we are citizens of this country?” she said, accusing the authorities of turning a bureaucratic verification drive into a civic nightmare.

The SIR exercise, conducted ahead of the Assembly polls, has required lakhs of voters to attend hearings and provide documents to justify their entries on the voter list — a process that Banerjee has repeatedly described as punitive and humiliating.