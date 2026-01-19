Form-7 flashpoint: Bengal sees clashes, rival claims of voter roll sabotage

A procedural deadline in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls spiralled into a full-blown political confrontation in West Bengal on Monday, with the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP clashing across multiple districts over the submission of Form-7 applications — the paperwork used to seek deletion of names from the voter list. The eruption comes barely three months before Assembly elections, adding a new layer of tension to an already polarised pre-poll season.

Monday was the final day for filing Form-7, which allows voters or parties to raise objections and claims before the electoral rolls are frozen. The closing hours saw district-wide protests, counter-protests and allegations of assault, vandalism and document destruction.

The TMC mounted demonstrations accusing the BJP of trying to purge “legitimate voters” through bulk Form-7 submissions, while the BJP alleged its workers were attacked, intimidated and prevented from filing paperwork inside government offices.

In Asansol, the confrontation turned ugly when TMC workers stopped a vehicle allegedly carrying a stack of Form-7 forms to the SDO’s office. TMC leaders said BJP workers “failed to provide a satisfactory explanation” for the bulk applications, after which some forms were allegedly snatched and burnt, and the vehicle’s windscreen smashed before police stepped in.

Local TMC leader Ashok Rudra claimed the BJP was conspiring “to remove voters’ names”, adding, “If an ineligible voter's name needs to be deleted, we have no objection. But the BJP has brought Form-7s in bulk to delete voters' names through manipulation. We have information that applications were meant to remove the names of nearly 25,000 voters in Asansol North and South seats.”