Abhishek Banerjee attacks ED through social media from abroad

Trinamool Congress' national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday launched a scathing attack against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) through social media from abroad.

Banerjee is reportedly in the US now for his ophthalmological treatment and reportedly left the country after informing the ED on this count.

On Monday afternoon, he has issued an X (earlier Twitter) message and has accused the ED of leaking “concocted tales” to the media.

“It is truly disheartening to behold the presence of inept and incompetent individuals within the ranks of the Enforcement Director (ED), at who possess an unparalleled talent for disseminating concocted tales to the media on a bi- weekly basis, all in service of their political benefactors,” his X message reads.