NCERT academicians approach SC: 'Mention of corruption in judiciary was collective effort'

The court recorded submissions by Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj that the Centre has constituted a high-level committee to review the revised chapter.

The panel includes former Supreme Court judge Justice Indu Malhotra, former attorney general K.K. Venugopal and academician Prakash Singh. It will work in coordination with the National Judicial Academy headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose.

The court also noted that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has reconstituted its National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC), with M.C. Pant as chairman.

Background of controversy

On 11 March, the apex court had taken strong exception to the inclusion of content on alleged corruption in the judiciary in a Class 8 social science textbook.

It had directed the Centre and all states to disassociate from the three academicians and barred them from being involved in curriculum preparation funded by public money.

The court had also ordered a “complete blanket ban” on further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the textbook, describing the content as damaging to the institution.

Scope for reconsideration

However, the court had left room for reconsideration, allowing the academicians to approach it with explanations or applications for modification of the order.

The latest plea is part of that process, with the court now set to examine their submissions in detail.

The court also noted that NCERT Director Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani had filed an affidavit tendering an unconditional apology for the inclusion of the controversial content.

The matter has been listed for further hearing after two weeks.