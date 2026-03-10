NCERT withdraws Class 8 textbook, apologises over chapter on judicial corruption

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued an unconditional apology and withdrawn a Class 8 social science textbook after the Supreme Court strongly objected to a chapter discussing corruption within the judiciary.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the NCERT said the book, Exploring Society: India and Beyond (Grade 8, Part 2), contained a chapter titled “The Role of Judiciary in our Society” that had triggered the controversy.

“The director and members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said chapter four,” the statement said. It added that the entire textbook had been withdrawn and was no longer available.

The disputed chapter had described corruption, a large backlog of cases and an inadequate number of judges as key challenges facing the judicial system.

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue after senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi raised the matter for urgent consideration before the court.