NCERT row: IIT-Gandhinagar to review Danino's guest faculty role after SC directive

IIT-Gandhinagar will review historian Michel Danino’s role as a guest professor after the Supreme Court, in a case it has been actively pursuing for weeks over a withdrawn NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) textbook chapter on judicial corruption, directed governments and public institutions to dissociate from him and two other academics involved in drafting it.

Officials said a standing committee at the institute will examine Danino’s association with IIT-Gandhinagar in view of the court’s latest directions, which extend beyond the textbook controversy to the professional affiliations of the academics linked to it.

“A standing committee will look into Danino's appointment in view of the Supreme Court's directions, and a decision will be taken after that,” a senior official privy to the development said.

The court’s order comes at the latest stage of an unusually intense proceeding that began late last month when the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of a chapter in an NCERT Class 8 social science textbook referring to corruption within the judiciary.

In the days that followed, the court directed that the textbook should not be circulated and sought explanations from authorities. The NCERT subsequently withdrew the book and issued an apology, acknowledging an “error in judgement”.

Despite the withdrawal, the court has continued to hear the matter and expand its scope. On Wednesday, it directed the Centre and all state governments to disassociate themselves from the three experts involved in drafting the chapter.

Danino, a Padma Shri awardee, chaired the curricular area group responsible for developing social science textbooks for NCERT. Two other members of the drafting committee — Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar — were also named in the court’s directions.