Corruption is not endemic to the judiciary

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a new chapter in Class 8 textbooks addressing corruption in the judiciary and the problem of pending cases. Students in Class 8 will read about how corruption within courts and the sheer volume of unresolved cases affect the delivery of justice. The revision has been made to the social science textbook, which now includes discussion of backlogged court cases and their consequences.

School education in India is not merely about transmitting information; it shapes civic awareness and democratic understanding. When a new chapter on a public institution is inserted into a textbook, its impact is not confined to the classroom. It influences how young citizens perceive the social and political order. NCERT’s decision to add a chapter on judicial corruption and pendency must be viewed within that wider frame.

At first glance, the move appears welcome. In a democracy, institutions must be understood critically. If students are told that courts take years to dispose of cases, or that transparency and accountability remain challenges within the justice system, they are better equipped to grasp democracy’s complexities. Yet a question naturally follows: is this critical lens being applied evenly across institutions, or is the judiciary alone being placed under the spotlight?

In India’s constitutional scheme, the judiciary is a foundational pillar. It safeguards rights and interprets the Constitution. It is also true that courts face an enormous backlog. Millions of cases remain pending for years, delaying justice. “Justice delayed is justice denied” is not an empty phrase. If textbooks acknowledge this reality, they take a step toward familiarising students with the workings — and limitations — of the justice system.