Academics, students surprised by UP governor’s campus conversion directive

A directive asking universities and higher educational institutions to activate and strengthen anti-radicalisation units and monitoring mechanisms against attempts at religious conversion has caught the campus by surprise. The directive issued by the governor’s secretariat also triggered criticism from opposition parties, academics, activists and student leaders. The move could deepen communal divisions on campuses and divert attention from pressing educational concerns.

It is not known what provoked the direction or what was the immediate trigger. Nobody appears to know about any study conducted in colleges and universities on religious conversion in the campus or number of such conversions, if any. The letter dated 29 May 2026, addressed to vice-chancellors and directors of state universities and institutions, the governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel’s office called for immediate preventive measures against attempts to convert students through inducement or psychological pressure.

The communication, issued by Dr Sudhir M. Bobde, special executive officer to the chancellor, states that reports of such activities are being received frequently and calls upon institutions to ensure a "safe, secular and academic environment". The communication does not however cite any specific incidents, complaints, university reports or official data to substantiate the claim; nor does not identify any particular institution where such activities were allegedly detected.

A copy of the directive reviewed by this correspondent shows that universities have been asked to strengthen Student Welfare Cells, establish counselling centres, intensify vigilance in hostels and other sensitive locations, conduct surprise inspections and promptly inform local administration and police about suspicious activities linked to religious conversion.

The letter also directs institutions to organise lectures and seminars on moral values, logical thinking and legal rights while recommending closer engagement with students through parent-teacher interactions and informal meetings to track their well-being and concerns. The directive comes despite widespread criticism of Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law by civil liberties groups, opposition parties and human rights activists who allege misuse of the law and false allegations inviting swift polie action without any inquiry.