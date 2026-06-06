Accused can't be denied access to documents if part of chargesheet: SC

The Supreme Court has ruled that an accused person cannot be denied access to documents that form part of a chargesheet, observing that withholding such material could undermine the right to a fair trial.

The observation was made by a bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and A.S. Chandurkar while hearing a plea filed by retired Major-General V.K. Singh, a former officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), who is facing prosecution in a case registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

In its 18 May order, the bench directed that typed copies of certain documents classified as "highly confidential" be provided to Singh for the purposes of his defence, subject to strict conditions preventing their public disclosure.

The court noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had not disputed the relevance of the documents sought by Singh. The agency's primary objection was that the records contained sensitive material relating to national security and that supplying copies could risk their circulation in the public domain.

Rejecting the argument that confidentiality alone could justify withholding the documents, the bench emphasised that access to material relied upon by the prosecution was a fundamental component of a fair criminal trial.

"It is trite law that an accused cannot be denied access to documents forming part of the chargesheet, including those from the general diary, if such documents were obtained in good faith, are relevant to the prosecution's case, and their disclosure is considered necessary by the public prosecutor for the interests of justice and fair trial," the court said.

"It is so because withholding such documents could seriously prejudice the accused's right to a fair trial," it added.