State cannot exploit temporary workers while denying benefits: SC to Centre

In a sharp censure of the government's treatment of long-serving temporary employees, the Supreme Court on Monday said the State, as a model employer, cannot continue to extract work identical to that performed by permanent staff while denying corresponding service and retirement benefits.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and A.G. Masih set aside a Patna High Court order that had denied pensionary benefits to temporary workers who had served for decades in the Department of Posts.

The court said any classification that deprives a category of employees of benefits despite them performing duties and responsibilities similar to regular staff would violate constitutional principles.

Underscoring its consistent judicial position, the bench said employees who have put in long years of service — whether casual or temporary — particularly those granted recognised status, cannot be denied social security and pensionary benefits.

"The emphasis must be on ensuring that the State does not retain such employees in a precarious condition while extracting services identical to those performed by regular employees," the court said.

The bench directed the Centre to calculate and release, within three months, pensionary and consequential retiral dues payable to a group of former employees, or their legal representatives, who had worked for years as casual labourers (night guards) under the Department of Posts.