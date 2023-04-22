Acquittal of Naroda Gam riots accused 'murder of judiciary, Constitution': Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar termed the recent acquittal of 69 accused in the brutal Naroda Gam (Gujarat) riots of 2002 as a "murder" of the judiciary and the Constitution".



Addressing a party meeting on Friday, Pawar said that the riots had taken place, there were deaths (11) and the accused ranged from ruling party leaders, MLAs and ministers, many of whom were arrested and enlarged on bail.



"Now, the court verdict has come, acquitting all the 69 accused in that incident. Along with the killings of the victims in those communal riots, even the judiciary and the Constitution have been murdered," Pawar said.



Slamming the misuse of the central investigation agencies, he said that even in small villages for local disputes, people are now being threatened with ED. "The ED or CBI have become household names," he said.



