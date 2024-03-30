"Delhi Chalo" protest: Haryana Police arrest activist Navdeep Singh Jalbera

Farmer activist Navdeep Singh Jalbera has been arrested by the Haryana Police in connection with an FIR registered during the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" protest last month.

The development comes ahead of a gathering convened by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mukti Morcha (KMM) on Sunday, 31 March, to pay homage to Shubhkaran Singh (21), a farmer from Punjab's Bathinda who was killed in a clash with police at the Punjab-Haryana border on 21 February.

The Ambala Police arrested Jalbera from Mohali on Thursday.

He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Haryana Police for two days.

Police said Jalbera was arrested in connection with a case registered in Ambala on 13 February under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and for assault on police personnel.

Jalbera, a native of the eponymous village near Ambala, became famous as the "water-cannon man" for climbing atop a police water cannon in November 2020 during the farmers' movement against three central farm laws that have since been repealed.

In 2020, thousands of farmers marched towards Delhi and held an agitation at the capital's Singhu and Tikri border points for months despite heavy police barricading.