Samyukta Kisan Morcha slams govt handling of farmers' protest, arrest of leaders

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday clarified that it did not give the 'Delhi Chalo' call for 13 February and strongly condemned the Centre's handling of the protest, alleging that an atmosphere of terror is being created to frighten people.

The SKM, along with the central trade unions (CTUs) has given a call for a nationwide strike and a rural bandh on 16 February. Several other unions and sectoral organisations have supported the call.

The 'Delhi Chalo' call for 13 February has been issued by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), a splinter group of the original SKM, and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

The SKM has expressed anguish over the Narendra Modi government's handling of the protests by setting up sheets of iron nails, barbed wires and concrete barricades on the highways at the Punjab and Delhi borders.

While clarifying that the Delhi Chalo call for 13 February has not been issued by the SKM and it has nothing to do with the protest, the umbrella body of farmers' bodies said the other organisations have a right to protest. It is also the responsibility of the Union government to treat such protests in a democratic manner instead of resorting to excessive state repression, it added.