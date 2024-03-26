Sandeep Pandey returns PhD degree to UC Berkeley over US stand on Gaza

Social activist Sandeep Pandey has officially returned his PhD degree to University of California (UC), Berkeley in protest against the stand of the United States in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

In January, Pandey had announced his decision to return the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay award, bestowed upon him in 2002, as a mark of protest against the “role” of the US in the Israeli attack in Gaza.

He has also returned his dual MSc degrees to Syracuse University over the issue.

In the two letters written to these universities, a copy of which has been shared with PTI, Pandey said the "role" of the US in the ongoing Israel-Palestine war is "deplorable".