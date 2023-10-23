Actor Gautami quits BJP, cites party leaders support man who duped, betrayed her
Tadimalla accused party leaders of assisting C Alagappan, the man who allegedly swindled her of her property, finances, and important documents
Ending her 25-year-old association, actor-politician Gautami Tadimalla resigned from the BJP, alleging that party leaders were helping a man who reportedly "betrayed and cheated" her.
"Today I stand at an unimaginable crisis point in my life and find that not only do I not have any support from the party and leaders, but it has also come to my knowledge that several amongst them have been actively helping and supporting the very person who has betrayed my trust and cheated me of my life savings," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Tadimalla wrote that party leaders were actively helping and supporting C Alagappan, who allegedly duped her of her property, money and documents.
Tagging BJP president JP Nadda and Tamil Nadu state BJP president K Annamalai, a successful and popular South Indian actor, Gautami wrote in the letter that she has been working since I was 17 years old, and her career has spanned 37 years across cinema, television, radio and digital media. “I have worked my entire life so that I can be financially secure at this age as well as provide for my daughter's future. I am at the point where my daughter and I should have been settled, safe and secure, and yet I found to my horror that Mr. C Alagappan has swindled me of my money, property and documents,” wrote Tadimalla in her post.
According to the letter, Alagappan had approached her around 20 years ago “seeing my vulnerability and isolation”, as she was not only an orphan who had just lost both my parents, but also a single mother with an infant child. “He insinuated himself and his family into my life under the guise of a caring elder person. It was in this situation around 20 years ago that I entrusted him with the sale and documents of several of my lands, and it was just recently that I discovered he had defrauded me of the same; all while pretending to welcome me and my daughter as a part of his family,” she pointed out.
“In order to recover my hard earned money, properties and documents, I have followed the laws, rules and processes of our country just as every Indian citizen must, with full respect and faith that I will receive justice. I have filed a series of complaints with complete trust in my Chief Minister, my police department and my judicial system, but I find that the process has been inexplicably dragging on,” she wrote.
In September, Gautami had filed a complaint with the Chennai police commissioner against Alagappan and his wife AL Nachal over misappropriating her property worth Rs 25 crore.
“During the 2021 TN Assembly Elections, I had been entrusted with the development of the Rajapalayam constituency for the BJP and assured the seat to contest, as well. I dedicated myself to the people of Rajapalayam and the strengthening of the BJP at the grassroots level. However, this assurance to contest was rescinded at the last minute. Regardless, I maintained my commitment to the party. However even after 25 years of steadfast loyalty to the party, it is shattering to realise that there is a complete lack of support and moreover that several senior members of the BJP have been enabling Mr Alagappan in dodging justice and absconding since the last 40 days even after the FIRs have been filed. However, I still have hope that my Chief Minister, my police department and my judicial system will prevail and give me the justice that I seek,” ended Gautami in her letter.
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, who served as the Tamil Nadu BJP president, said the party will look into the matter. “She (Gautami) had dedicated her time and campaigned for the growth of the party. Her hard work should be appreciated. We do not know for what reason she has quit the party, we just came across the news. We will inquire about it,” he said.