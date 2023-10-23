Actor Gautami quits BJP, cites party leaders support man who duped, betrayed her

Tagging BJP president JP Nadda and Tamil Nadu state BJP president K Annamalai, a successful and popular South Indian actor, Gautami wrote in the letter that she has been working since I was 17 years old, and her career has spanned 37 years across cinema, television, radio and digital media. “I have worked my entire life so that I can be financially secure at this age as well as provide for my daughter's future. I am at the point where my daughter and I should have been settled, safe and secure, and yet I found to my horror that Mr. C Alagappan has swindled me of my money, property and documents,” wrote Tadimalla in her post.

According to the letter, Alagappan had approached her around 20 years ago “seeing my vulnerability and isolation”, as she was not only an orphan who had just lost both my parents, but also a single mother with an infant child. “He insinuated himself and his family into my life under the guise of a caring elder person. It was in this situation around 20 years ago that I entrusted him with the sale and documents of several of my lands, and it was just recently that I discovered he had defrauded me of the same; all while pretending to welcome me and my daughter as a part of his family,” she pointed out.

“In order to recover my hard earned money, properties and documents, I have followed the laws, rules and processes of our country just as every Indian citizen must, with full respect and faith that I will receive justice. I have filed a series of complaints with complete trust in my Chief Minister, my police department and my judicial system, but I find that the process has been inexplicably dragging on,” she wrote.