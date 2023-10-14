Raj Kumar Verka quits BJP to rejoin Congress; Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar follow suit

Senior Punjab BJP leaders Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Gurpreet Kangar have decided to return to the Congress while some leaders from the SAD are also expected to follow suit.

These leaders, along with some others from Punjab, met Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in New Delhi late on Friday, the Congress' Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said in a late-night post on X.

"Various senior leaders from Punjab, including former cabinet ministers Balbir Sidhu ji and Gurpreet Kangar ji, former MLA Raj Kumar Verka ji, Mohinder Rinwa ji, Hans Raj Joshan ji and Jit Mohinder Sidhu ji ... have expressed their desire to join @INCIndia in the presence of AICC General Secretary In-charge @kcvenugopalmp ji," Warring said.

"They will be formally inducted into the party fold in Punjab in the presence of senior @INCPunjab leadership," he added.