Adani–Hindenburg Saga: Congress promises pan-India protests on 22 August
Demanding SEBI chief Madhabi Buch's resignation and a JPC probe, party workers will also gherao ED offices to call for the Wayanad landslides to be declared a 'national disaster'
Intensifying its offensive against the Modi government over the Adani–SEBI scandal in light of the recent Hindenburg revelations, the Congress party has declared a nationwide protest on 22 August.
The announcement came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with all general secretaries, state unit chiefs and AICC state in-charges.
Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal stated that the party had unanimously decided to hold a nationwide agitation on 22 August, demanding the resignation of SEBI chief Madhabi Buch and a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.
He said the need for a caste census was also discussed at the meeting. The meeting, focused on various organisational matters and other key national issues as well, also assessed the party's preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.
Another demand of the Congress being that the Wayanad landslides be declared a 'national disaster', the party also announced plans to stage a nationwide gherao of ED offices. This move is particularly significant amid growing speculation that the ED may summon Rahul Gandhi for questioning once again.
"In all states, we will gherao ED offices across the country,” said Venugopal.
Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a long post on X, said that the 'the shocking revelations of a nexus between the SEBI and Adani needs a thorough investigation'.
'The pressing issues of unbridled unemployment and uncontrolled inflation and depletion of household savings are our focus. The poor and middle class have been betrayed,' wrote Kharge.
With Independence Day approaching and the nation's spotlight on the Armed Forces, Kharge also highlighted the INDIA bloc's demand for the Agniveer scheme to be set aside: 'The Agnipath Scheme imposed on our patriotic youth must be scrapped.'
Hindenburg Research's allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch have ignited a political firestorm, with the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties demanding her removal and calling for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe.
In contrast, the BJP accused the Opposition of being part of a conspiracy to create financial instability and chaos in India. The Opposition, for its part, also urged the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter.
Buch and her husband have dismissed the allegations as "baseless", asserting that Hindenburg Research was attempting to undermine SEBI's credibility and engage in character assassination of its chief instead of responding to a show-cause notice issued to it for "violations in India".
SEBI, in its defence, stated that the allegations against the Adani Group had been "duly investigated", adding that the chairperson had consistently disclosed potential conflicts of interest and recused herself from related matters.
