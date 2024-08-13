Adani–Hindenburg Saga: Congress promises pan-India protests on 22 August

Intensifying its offensive against the Modi government over the Adani–SEBI scandal in light of the recent Hindenburg revelations, the Congress party has declared a nationwide protest on 22 August.

The announcement came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with all general secretaries, state unit chiefs and AICC state in-charges.

Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal stated that the party had unanimously decided to hold a nationwide agitation on 22 August, demanding the resignation of SEBI chief Madhabi Buch and a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.