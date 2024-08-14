Adani Ports’ concession extended, raising concerns on monopoly, revenue loss

The Gujarat government has granted private ports a 30-year concession period on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model, after which ownership reverts to the state. Adani Ports, India’s largest port operator, currently controls three major ports — Mundra, Hazira and Dahej — under this framework.

However, in a move that has sparked significant controversy, Adani Ports requested the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) to extend this concession period by an additional 45 years, taking the total to 75 years — well beyond the permissible 50 years.

The GMB acted swiftly to pass on this request to the Gujarat government, even bypassing its own board's approval, leading to the return of the file for reconsideration.

In response, the GMB's board initially recommended that the Gujarat government should safeguard its revenue interests by either inviting bids from other operators or renegotiating the financial terms with Adani after the first 30 years.

However, under apparent pressure, the GMB then reversed its stance, proposing instead an extension of Adani's concession without competitive bidding or renegotiations. This proposal quickly received approval from the chief minister and other stakeholders, fast-tracking the process through the necessary clearances.

Terming it 'daylight robbery', Congress leader Jairam Ramesh listed two serious consequences from this development: 'Adani Ports will secure a monopoly on Gujarat’s port sector, harming market competition and driving up prices for the common man. Adani Ports will see its valuation rise and borrowing costs fall.'