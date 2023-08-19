After EG.5, WHO flags another Covid variant BA.2.86

After EG.5 raised concerns for a new Covid outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) has now flagged another sub-variant of Omicron BA.2.86, dubbed as BA.X.

BA.2.86 is from Omicron’s BA. 2 lineage and was first detected in Israel. It has to date been detected in just five cases -- in Denmark (2), Israel (1), the US (1), the UK (1) -- and the variant has shown large mutations, increasing fears of fresh Covid cases.

After just three cases WHO declared it a variant under monitoring (VUM), and also called for closer monitoring of the variant to understand its spread and severity.

“WHO has designated Covid-19 variant BA.2.86 as a ‘variant under monitoring’ today due to the large number of mutations it carries,” the global health body wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter),” adding that “the number of mutations warrants attention”.