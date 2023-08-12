Scientists say EG.5.1, nicknamed Eris, will not cause a severe Covid infection

The new subvariant of Omicron, EG.5.1, which is more transmissible, yet is less likely to worsen Covid infection, unlike previous variants that increased ICU admissions and also led to death, according to global scientists.

As cases rise globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday, August 10, designated EG.5.1, nicknamed Eris, as a "variant of interest". The global health organisation stated that the sub variant was first reported on February 17.

While EG.5 may fuel increases in cases, the WHO said it poses a low risk to public health in comparison with other omicron descendants because there is no evidence it is causing more-severe disease.