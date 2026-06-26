After Emergency, NCERT adds SIR to Class 9 textbooks, revisits judiciary

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced the Election Commission's controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls into its new Class 9 Social Science textbook, presenting the exercise as a mechanism to ensure clean voter lists without mentioning the political and legal controversy that has surrounded it for the past year.

The revised textbook, Understanding Society: India and Beyond, says the SIR is conducted to ensure "that no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person is included" in the electoral rolls. It also praises the Election Commission of India (ECI) for conducting elections 'impartially' despite challenges such as 'fake news, misinformation and intimidation'.

The inclusion comes even as the SIR remains one of the most contentious electoral exercises in recent years. Launched as a pilot in Bihar on 24 June last year ahead of the Assembly elections, it has since been expanded to 19 states and Union territories and resulted in the deletion of nearly 6 crore names from electoral rolls, several among them valid voters who are even now fighting their cases in court.

The exercise has been repeatedly challenged by Opposition parties and civil society groups, which allege that stringent documentation requirements have disenfranchised genuine voters and disproportionately affected marginalised communities. The ECI has rejected those allegations, maintaining that the exercise is aimed solely at improving the accuracy of electoral rolls.

The textbook, however, makes no reference to those criticisms. Instead, it says the SIR updates, verifies and corrects electoral rolls, facilitates the enrolment of young voters turning 18, and removes names in cases of death, change of residence, duplicate enrolment or where a voter is permanently untraceable.