After monsoon havoc, IMD predicts still more heavy rainfall in North India

Punjab remains at the centre of concern, given its vulnerable floodplains and already saturated soil from the monsoon deluge earlier this year.

The IMD has predicted rainfall to the tune of 110 mm in Punjab during the week, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely on 6–7 October in the districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ropar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Mansa, Barnala and Bathinda.

The state government, wary of a repeat of the recent floods that claimed 59 lives and destroyed crops over nearly 5 lakh acres, has moved to create buffer storage in its major reservoirs. Water outflows from the Ranjit Sagar Dam into the Ravi have been increased significantly — from 20,362 cusecs on 1 October to 37,686 cusecs by 2 October. According to a report in the Tribune, officials hope to keep the water level well below the danger mark of 527.5 feet; it currently stands at 523.53 feet.

Similar precautionary releases are being carried out at the Pong Dam on the Beas, where 17,171 cusecs continue to be discharged.

The state’s water resources department has been in close consultation with the IMD and the Bhakra Beas Management Board to anticipate inflows from upstream catchments. Officials remain especially worried about the 22 rivulets feeding into the Ravi, which could swell dramatically during heavy rainfall events.