After seven months, tribals in Manipur finally lay their dead to rest

The last rites of the 23 Kuki-Zo tribals, killed in Manipur’s ethnic violence more than seven months ago, were performed on Friday with thousands of men and women, including their kin, attended the mass burial ceremony in Kangpokpi district.

The 23 deceased, including seven-year-old Tonsing Hangshing and his mother, were finally laid to rest at Martyrs’ Cemetery in Phaijang village, about 20 km from Kangpokpi district headquarters.

Under the theme 'you sacrifice your today for our tomorrow', the mass burial programme was organised by Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, an apex Kuki civil society organisation in Kangpokpi.

On Thursday, a total of 60 bodies of people belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were flown from Imphal to Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts by Indian Air Force helicopters.

Similarly, the bodies of four victims belonging to the Meitei community and lying in the Churachandpur district hospital morgue since the ethnic conflict erupted on 3 May were also airlifted to Imphal valley for their last rites. The last rites of the remaining deceased will be performed in a day or two, a CoTU spokesperson said.