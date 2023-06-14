After the CoWin data breach, another might be in tow in Gujarat

The Gujarat government has taken the initiative to formulate digital health cards for its student body to track their cognitive and nutritional development. However, with the CoWin data breach in recent times, attaching nutritional development with surveillance only spells ‘disaster’.

According to an IANS report, the Gujarat government is looking to start this initiative under its Shala Arogya-National Child Health Program (SHRBSK). This program was given the green light on June 12, as the incumbent BJP government plans to conduct health check-ups of over one crore school children through the following 30 days.

The program has been introduced to offer free health checkups to students, while also diagnosing ailments such as anaemia, malnutrition, skin diseases, learning disabilities, developmental delays, and other illnesses. The one major feature that the program ‘flexes’ is the introduction of its ‘digital health card’ which will provide insights into parameters such as anaemia levels, height and nutrition status.