CoWIN data leak: The government contradicts itself on data breach

The private information of crores of citizens who had enrolled on the Co-WIN website and app for their COVID-19 vaccination has reportedly been leaked by private players using a Telegram bot in a major data breach. The Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that the CoWIN portal was not “directly breached” and was “previously breached”.

The minister stated that the Telegram bot seems to have been populated with “previously breached data” as it does not appear that the CoWIN app or database has been directly breached. However, this contradicts what CoWIN chief executive RS Sharma has reiterated in both 2021, when the news of the first data breach of the CoWIN website was reported, and in 2022.