Aggregate wage bill of corporate sector exceeds public sector for first time

Compensation of employees (CoE) in the private corporate sector at Rs 30 trillion has exceeded the CoE of the public sector for the first time, ICICI Securities said in a report.

In FY23, the aggregate wage bill of the listed private corporate space expanded by a robust 17 per cent to reach Rs 11.5 trillion, driven by NBFC, private bank, IT, consumer discretionary, industrial and auto sectors.

Aggregate wage bill, or compensation of employees (CoE), of the entire private corporate space in the economy grew by a sturdy 21 per cent YoY in FY22 to reach Rs 30 trillion. This overtook the public sector wage bill (Rs 28 trillion) for the first time, as per the National Accounts Statistics.

The rising trajectory of private corporate wage bill appears structural having grown from 9 per cent of GDP in FY12 to 13 per cent in FY22 as the formalisation effect takes effect. This has resulted in a 10-year CAGR of 14 per cent as against nominal GDP growth of 10 per cent.