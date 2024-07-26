Agnipath: MP, U'khand, Chhattisgarh now promise quotas for Agniveers

Addressing a programme in Dehradun to pay tribute to armed forces personnel who fought in extremely harsh conditions to defend the nation's territory during the Kargil War in 1999, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said legislation would be brought in to extend the reservation.

"We will make provisions and bring an Act to give reservation to them in government services. We are working on this plan. We will make use of their skills and discipline in various government departments," he said.

The chief minister also announced that the aid extended to the kin of martyrs would be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. "No sacrifice can be bigger than the act of laying down one's life to secure the country's borders. No grant or honour can be enough for this supreme sacrifice," he added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav also announced reservations for Agniveers in the police and armed forces. "As per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP government has decided to give reservation to Agniveers in police and armed forces. The Agniveer scheme is in the real sense an attempt to not only modernise the armed forces and to recruit capable jawans but also to make it young at the global level," Yadav said. "We will walk in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feelings on the issue."

A senior officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) said Agniveers will prove "very useful" for ITBP, which guards the Line of Actual Control between India and China.