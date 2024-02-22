Never mind Taj Mahotsav, Agra to be hub of Shiv bhakti

This year's Taj Mahotsav gave a big boost to tourism, officials claimed—nothing unusual there. More footfalls and more business for locals from tourists can only be worth celebrating. However, a plan to present a 'new profile' of Agra with a "spiritual" focus—that may be more contentious.

The ongoing 14th annual event 'Agra Beyond Taj' event—organised by SPHEEHA (Society for Preservation of Health Environment and Ecology and Heritage of Agra), in partnership with the Tourism Guild of Agra and Uttar Pradesh Tourism—is focused on the 'Chronology of Shiv Temples in Agra and Bateshwar'.

While it is part of the ongoing Taj Mahotsav (17–27 February), the event's entire point seems to be to take the spotlight off the mausoleum (too Mughal, too Muslim?).

Of course the Taj's allure for visitors remains undeniable, so the venue of the 'Chronology...' is still attached to the UNESCO Heritage site, its east gate to be precise, which points towards Shilpagram.

It involves a series of cultural activities being organised across the city to highlight the importance of Hindu temples here, and a "high voltage" daily Yamuna Aarti organised by the Agra Municipal Corporation. A symposium of hoteliers, travel guides and "green activists" has been organised to highlight the Hindu cultural traditions and relics in

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has also changed the name of the Jama Masjid metro station to Sri Mankameshwar now, to help the shift of the city's identity, doubtless.

Meanwhile, hoteliers, guides, green activists who joined the symposium on Agra beyond the Taj, demanded recognition of Agra as a heritage city with rich Hindu cultural traditions and relics.

Apparently, the organisers felt that if Tamil Nadu could be known as the "temple state of India" and Bhubaneshwar as the "temple city of India", then Agra too can be described as the "hub of Shiva temples".