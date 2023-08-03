Ahead of mass burial, 17 injured in Manipur clashes

At least 17 people were injured on Thursday during clashes with security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts ahead of a mass burial of victims killed in the ethnic violence, officials said.

The clashes were reported in Kangvai (Bishnupur) and Phougakchao (Churachandpur).

As a result of the fresh violence, the district authorities of Imphal East and Imphal West have cancelled the curfew relaxations, earlier announced from 5 a.m. in the morning to 8 p.m in the evening.

Before the clashes, the mass burial of 30-35 Kuki-Zomi victims, which was scheduled to take place in Tuibuong, Churachandpur, on Thursday, was postponed after the High Court of Manipur had earlier in the day ordered to maintain status quo at the proposed burial site.