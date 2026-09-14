AI can boost telecom security, but wrong decisions need quick intervention: TRAI chief

Artificial intelligence can transform the way telecom networks are managed and threats are detected, but its growing use must be accompanied by safeguards, human oversight and the ability to intervene when automated systems go wrong, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the industry body COAI’s ‘Powering India's Intelligent Connectivity Future’ event, Lahoti said AI was already helping telecom operators improve forecasting, optimise resources, identify network problems and respond more quickly to changes in demand.

He said the technology was paving the way for a shift from conventional automation towards networks with a greater degree of autonomy.

However, Lahoti cautioned that increased reliance on AI could create new risks if systems were not designed to deal with failures or incorrect decisions.

“AI creates opportunity, but also requires safeguards through the right kind of governance approach,” he said, stressing that automation should improve outcomes without obscuring accountability.

Lahoti said operators and technology companies should invest in responsible AI, conduct risk assessments, maintain decision logs and test models before deploying them. High-impact systems, he said, should continue to have human oversight.

“Human oversight, auditability and the ability to intervene will remain critical even as networks become increasingly autonomous,” he said.

He also warned that greater intelligence in telecom networks should not create new single points of failure. Systems should be designed so that incorrect automated decisions can be quickly overridden and essential services can continue if an AI-dependent function becomes unavailable.

“For consumers, trust is built through reliability, transparency, security, fair treatment, and the confidence that there is effective redressal when something goes wrong,” Lahoti said.

AI and online fraud

Lahoti highlighted the dual role AI could play in tackling online fraud and scams. While AI can detect anomalies and suspicious patterns across large datasets, he said the same technology could make harmful activities more sophisticated if misused.

“AI can strengthen trust by improving detection of anomalies and threats, but if ill-utilised, it can also make harmful activity more sophisticated,” he said.