AI-generated videos reshape campaigning in Kerala assembly elections
Political parties turn to synthetic visuals and digital tools as battle for voters shifts online
Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly prominent role in campaigning for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, with political parties deploying synthetic videos and digitally altered visuals to influence voters in a rapidly evolving media landscape.
A widely circulated clip showing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate leading a massive roadshow — complete with crowds waving party flags and national colours — has drawn attention not for its scale, but for the fact that it was entirely AI-generated. The video features P R Sivasankar, who is contesting from the Ernakulam constituency in the April 9 polls.
The realistic visuals highlight how campaign strategies have shifted compared to previous elections, with digital “war rooms” across parties — including the BJP, the Congress and the Left — now focused on producing targeted AI-driven content aimed at engaging voters.
Party workers say such material is often tailored to specific demographics, particularly younger audiences who may be less responsive to traditional political messaging. In many cases, third-party agencies, influencers and public relations firms are tasked with creating and disseminating the content.
According to campaign insiders, AI tools are also being used to simulate development scenarios, presenting voters with stylised visualisations of how constituencies might change under a particular candidate. There are even plans in some camps to introduce chatbots to interact directly with voters online.
The Congress has openly acknowledged its use of AI-generated content. Roji M John, the party’s candidate from Angamaly, said such videos are being used to communicate key issues and criticisms of rivals. Among these are clips targeting the ruling Left over the Sabarimala gold controversy, featuring simulated appearances by senior leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
He added that the party has also incorporated AI-generated imagery of late leaders such as Oommen Chandy to connect with voters emotionally.
While the BJP and Congress appear to be embracing the technology, approaches differ across the political spectrum. Some campaign managers argue that reliance on AI risks undermining credibility. Others, however, see it as an inevitable evolution in political communication.
The Twenty20 party, an ally of the BJP, has taken a mixed stance. While some of its consultants favour traditional digital marketing through established platforms, others within the organisation support the use of AI as part of a broader outreach strategy.
The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), by contrast, has adopted a more restrained approach. Campaign managers for senior leaders, including state finance minister K N Balagopal, say AI has been used sparingly, mainly for basic promotional materials and to highlight government initiatives.
Among voters, reactions to AI-generated political content remain varied. Some view it as harmless entertainment, while others believe its blend of humour and messaging can leave a lasting impression on public opinion.
As campaigning intensifies, the growing use of artificial intelligence is blurring the line between reality and fabrication, raising fresh questions about authenticity, ethics and the future of political communication in India.
With PTI inputs
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