AI-generated videos reshape campaigning in Kerala assembly elections

Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly prominent role in campaigning for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, with political parties deploying synthetic videos and digitally altered visuals to influence voters in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

A widely circulated clip showing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate leading a massive roadshow — complete with crowds waving party flags and national colours — has drawn attention not for its scale, but for the fact that it was entirely AI-generated. The video features P R Sivasankar, who is contesting from the Ernakulam constituency in the April 9 polls.

The realistic visuals highlight how campaign strategies have shifted compared to previous elections, with digital “war rooms” across parties — including the BJP, the Congress and the Left — now focused on producing targeted AI-driven content aimed at engaging voters.

Party workers say such material is often tailored to specific demographics, particularly younger audiences who may be less responsive to traditional political messaging. In many cases, third-party agencies, influencers and public relations firms are tasked with creating and disseminating the content.

According to campaign insiders, AI tools are also being used to simulate development scenarios, presenting voters with stylised visualisations of how constituencies might change under a particular candidate. There are even plans in some camps to introduce chatbots to interact directly with voters online.

The Congress has openly acknowledged its use of AI-generated content. Roji M John, the party’s candidate from Angamaly, said such videos are being used to communicate key issues and criticisms of rivals. Among these are clips targeting the ruling Left over the Sabarimala gold controversy, featuring simulated appearances by senior leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.