Kerala Police books X, user over ‘defamatory’ AI video targeting Modi, ECI

The cyber wing of Kerala Police has registered a case against social media platform X Corp and a user for allegedly circulating an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India in a “misleading and defamatory manner”, officials said.

According to a police statement, the content was flagged through official channels, including inputs from the ECI.

“Upon verification, it was assessed that the material had the potential to mislead the public, undermine the credibility of constitutional bodies, and adversely impact the conduct of free and fair elections,” the statement said.

FIR against platform and user

The case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram against an X account identified as Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju) and others, including X Corp. Police said an investigation is underway to determine responsibility and take action as per law.

The FIR has been lodged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to intentional insult, forgery, public mischief, undue influence in elections and common intention.

Section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 has also been invoked.