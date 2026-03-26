Kerala Police books X, user over ‘defamatory’ AI video targeting Modi, ECI
FIR cites risk to free and fair elections; probe launched under BNS, IT Act provisions
The cyber wing of Kerala Police has registered a case against social media platform X Corp and a user for allegedly circulating an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India in a “misleading and defamatory manner”, officials said.
According to a police statement, the content was flagged through official channels, including inputs from the ECI.
“Upon verification, it was assessed that the material had the potential to mislead the public, undermine the credibility of constitutional bodies, and adversely impact the conduct of free and fair elections,” the statement said.
FIR against platform and user
The case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram against an X account identified as Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju) and others, including X Corp. Police said an investigation is underway to determine responsibility and take action as per law.
The FIR has been lodged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to intentional insult, forgery, public mischief, undue influence in elections and common intention.
Section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 has also been invoked.
Video alleged to incite unrest
According to the FIR, the 1-minute-17-second video was uploaded with the intention of causing social unrest. It also alleged that the platform continued to host the content despite directions from authorities to remove it.
Police said legal notices were issued to the intermediary under relevant provisions of the IT Act and associated rules, seeking immediate takedown of the content.
Measures to prevent circulation
Authorities said the Cyber Operations Wing initiated prompt steps in line with the Model Code of Conduct to curb further spread of the video.
“Members of the public are advised to exercise due caution and refrain from creating, sharing, or amplifying unverified or misleading content, particularly during the election period,” the police said.
They added that strict and impartial action would be taken against any attempt to disrupt or influence the electoral process.
The case comes amid increasing concerns over the use of AI-generated content and deepfakes during elections, with authorities stepping up monitoring of digital platforms to prevent misinformation and protect the integrity of democratic processes.