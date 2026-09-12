AI made me dance better than Mohanlal and Vijay, says Kerala CM Satheesan
Chief minister reacts to viral video featuring him alongside KSEB employees amid power restrictions being imposed in the state
Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Saturday reacted with surprise and humour to a viral AI-generated video showing him dancing with employees of the Kerala State Electricity Board.
Satheesan said the technology had portrayed him as a better dancer than Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, whom he described as his friend.
“I saw the video and found that I was dancing better than Mohanlal and my friend, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. I was stunned and shocked,” he said.
The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating a three-day seminar jointly organised by the Kerala Judicial Academy and the National University of Advanced Legal Studies. The event focuses on copyright protection in the film and music industries and the challenges created by digital technology.
The video shows Satheesan dancing with KSEB employees to “Ala Bolelo”, a song composed by Anirudh for the recently released film Jailer 2. It reportedly crossed 10 million views within hours of being posted on Instagram.
The page behind the video, which primarily publishes AI-generated entertainment content, clarified through a disclaimer that it did not intend to insult or defame anyone.
The clip emerged amid a severe power crisis in Kerala. Thousands of social media users responded to the video, with several using the comments section to criticise the state electricity board.
Bigg Boss contestant and filmmaker Akhil Marar also joined the online banter, commenting, “AI is in the Secretariat, but this is OG Pookki”, in an apparent reference to the power cuts.
The crisis has generated considerable satire online, including earlier videos mocking the restrictions through fabricated announcements such as “Pookki Cut” and “Indira Cut”.
Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph, meanwhile, said the crisis could not be resolved simply by switching something on or off. He ruled out any instant solution and attributed the situation partly to a sharp increase in electricity consumption at night.
Satheesan’s remarks at a seminar examining copyright and digital technology offered a timely example of the growing reach and sophistication of AI-generated content.
With IANS inputs