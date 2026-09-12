AI made me dance better than Mohanlal and Vijay, says Kerala CM Satheesan

Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Saturday reacted with surprise and humour to a viral AI-generated video showing him dancing with employees of the Kerala State Electricity Board.

Satheesan said the technology had portrayed him as a better dancer than Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, whom he described as his friend.

“I saw the video and found that I was dancing better than Mohanlal and my friend, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. I was stunned and shocked,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating a three-day seminar jointly organised by the Kerala Judicial Academy and the National University of Advanced Legal Studies. The event focuses on copyright protection in the film and music industries and the challenges created by digital technology.

The video shows Satheesan dancing with KSEB employees to “Ala Bolelo”, a song composed by Anirudh for the recently released film Jailer 2. It reportedly crossed 10 million views within hours of being posted on Instagram.